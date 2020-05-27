Nupur Sanon Shares Positivity Amid Lockdown, Says 'make Your Heart Beautiful'; See Post

Nupur Sanon who debuted in the entertainment industry with B Praak’s song, Filhaal is spreading positivity on social media amid the ongoing pandemic. Nupur has been lately on a spree to spread hope and light with her amazing words of wisdom which is sure to impress her fans. The Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon's sister shared a picture on social media with some sweet message for her fans.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur shares words positivity on social media

Nupur shared a gorgeous picture on her Instagram page while giving out some words of wisdom and positivity amid such a panic situation. In the picture, Nupur can be seen donning a pink dress while staring at the camera. While spreading hope and positivity, she captioned the picture withd some intellectual thoughts and asked her fans to make their hearts the most beautiful thing about themselves.

She also wrote that people should let positivity flow through the eyes so that one can feel pretty. At last, she concluded the post by sending good energy and prayers across the people so that they can heal emotionally.

Read: Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Turns Into A Hairstylist In This Hilarious Video

Read: Varun Dhawan's Look From 2018 Reminds Nupur Sanon Of Professor Sergio From 'Money Heist'

As soon as Nupur shared the picture on social media, several fans of the stormed the comment section with their beautiful messages and praised her beauty. One of the users complimented her looks and wrote that she is looking gorgeous in the picture.

Another user appreciated the thoughts of the star and also praised her beauty. A third user poured in her heart over the picture and wrote that she is very sweet indeed. Another user who was in awe of her beauty was left awestruck after seeing her in the picture.

Sometime back, Nupur had shared a similar picture on her Instagram page which was clicked by her Heropanti fame sister Kriti Sanon. The picture seems to be from the same photo session that she posted today. In the caption, Nupur shared a ray of hope and wrote that when all of this is over, think about that person who can move one's soul without even touching it.

Nupur Sanon recently released a female cover of her debut song, Filhaal on her YouTube channel. Fans have poured in their love for the newest version of the song by Nupur Sanon. Even her co-star in the song, Akshay Kumar shared how he loved the new version of Filhaal. Nupur Sanon has sung the new version of the song. Many fans have praised the latest version of the Filhaal song.

Read: Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpse Of Her 'squishy Mushy Quarantine' Time With Sister Nupur Sanon

Read: Nupur Sanon Misses Her Bowl Of Maggi; Fan Gushes Over Her Eyebrow Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.