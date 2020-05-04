From 'Star Debut' To 'Future Of Fashion'; Awards Bagged By Kriti Sanon In Her Career

Kriti Sanon, over the course of six years of her film career, has starred in close to 12 films across various genres. Be in comedy, romance, or drama, Kriti has excelled in every role she has done. Featuring in a lot of blockbusters, Kriti has also received many awards throughout her career. The actor has won some celebrated laurels that she must be certainly proud of having. Here are some of the awards that Kriti has won until now in the film industry.

List of awards won by Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon won a Vogue Beauty Award in Face to Watch Out For category in the year 2014.

For her debut film Heropanti, Kriti Sanon won awards at the BIG Star Entertainment Awards in Most Entertaining Actor (Female) category, Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut and International Indian Film Academy Awards for Star Debut of the Year (Female). She also won a Filmfare Award in 2015 for Best Newcomer – Female category.

Later in 2016, the Raabta actor Kriti Sanon won an Elle Graduates Award in the Rising Star category.

The next year, in 2017 Kriti won a Filmfare Glamour and Style Award for Future Of Fashion (Female).

In the year 2018, Kriti Sanon won at the HT Style Awards for Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female). In the same year, she won at the Star Screen Awards in Nothing To Hide Award category for the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. She also won at the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards in Rising Star of the Year category for the same film. She was also honoured at the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Style Icon category in the same year.

The year 2019 seemed to be a great year for the actor as she won big at the Vogue Beauty Awards once again for Beauty of The Year category. The actor also won at the Star Screen Awards in Star Plus Baat Nayi Award section for her rom-com film Luka Chuppi.

