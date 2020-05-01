Times When Kriti Sanon Stunned Her Fans With Her Gorgeous Portrait Shots

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood who has churned out some popular blockbusters in the recent past. The actor recently made headlines as her look from her much-awaited film Mimi was leaked online. Besides Kriti Sanon’s skilful acting, the Panipat actor is known for her fashion game. From her Instagram posts, one can see how her style has changed from little dresses, skinny jeans and tank top to bohemian attires over the years. The actor is adored by her fans who frequently praise her for her acting skills and unique fashion sense. Read on to know more about Kriti Sanon’s stunning portrait shots from her Instagram account.

Most stunning portrait shots of Kriti Sanon

1. The actor is looking gorgeous in the picture which gives an enchanting vibe.

2. With smokey eyes and bold make-up, the actor looked stunning in this portrait shot.

3. The sun-kissed picture of Luka Chuppi actor is mesmerising

4. The perfect picture in an all-white corset dress

5. When the actor stunned in feather sleeves outfit

6. The Bengali look of the Raabta actor

7. Time and again she proved her unique fashion sense

8. The retro look of the Housefull 4 actor

