Kriti Sanon's Instagram Posts That Show Off Her Flattering Height

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is known for her fashion sense and her acting skills. The actor who has over 31.2 million followers on her Instagram account is often seen wearing designs that can be easily replicated by the masses. Check out a few pics where Kriti Sanon shows off her flattering height in floor-length dresses.

Kriti Sanon's photos

Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a mesmerising emerald floor-length gown. The velvety gown has ruffles on the top and a V neckline. The flattering outfit looks amazing on Kriti Sanon due to the perfectly placed cutouts on her outfit

Kriti Sanon's boho avatar

Kriti wore a melting breezy summer cape over a coordinated trouser in this Instagram post. Her curly tresses went well with the boho vibe that she was aiming for.

Kriti's body-hugging gown

Kriti sported a sizzling body-hugging gown while opting for a side-swept hairstyle. Her classy style of hairdressing was reminiscent of the 60s and 70s when people sported the side-swept hairstyle much often.

Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon instagram

Kriti Sanon's black high neck kurta

Kriti Sanon sported a high neck kurta during the promotions fo her movie Panipat. Her brown shiny hair is definitely the highlight of her look while the black colour makes her look even more taller than she is.

Kriti feeling boho in white

Kriti sported an all-white attire where she wore a white cape over a white tucked-in shirt. She paired a white skirt with her look while she is wearing silver chunky jewellery for neckpiece.

Promo image credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram

