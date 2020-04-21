Times When Arjun Kapoor Shared Some Splendid Stills From 'Panipat'

Stellar performer Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood journey has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. His several films like Two States, Ishaqzaade, Ki and Ka have done exceedingly well at the box-office. Whereas Arjun Kapoor's movies like India's Most Wanted, Aurangzeb, and Panipat could not live up to its hype.

Arjun's last release Panipat helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar received a lot of critical acclaims. But Panipat failed to create magic on the commercial front and tanked at the box-office. Arjun Kapoor essayed a Maratha warrior in the movie who sacrifices his life for his motherland. The dapper actor promoted Panipat on social media fiercely and shared several stills from the film. Take a look.

Arjun Kapoor shared memorable stills from 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor shared on his official Instagram handle, a picture of his look as Sadashiv Rao, a Maratha warrior. The dashing actor not only looked every bit of his character, but we can't fail to notice his statement Maratha moustache.

This is yet another still Arjun Kapoor shared on social media from Panipat. The still is from an important scene in Panipat, where the Marathas plan their strategy to combat against Ahmad Shah Abdali's army.

In this pic, one can see how Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are dressed. The still take you to the scene where the two forces face each other in the third battle of Panipat.

Apart from these, A Kapoor also introduced Panipat's other star cast, via a series of tweets take a look.

Mohnish Bahl as Nana Saheb Peshwa

Mantra Mugdh as Najib-Ud-Daula

Abhishek Nigam as Vishwas Rao. Panipat is also his debut film.

All Pictures Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram and @arjunk26 twitter

