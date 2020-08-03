Kriti Sanon pens note for Nupur on Raksha Bandhan, says 'Never missed having a brother'

Raksha Bandhan celebrations turned out quite sacred and special for actress Kriti Sanon who shared a series of pictures from her Rakhi celebrations at home with sister Nupur Sanon. Apart from the beautiful pictures, the actress even penned a lengthy note for her sister while recalling the times the two have grown up while taking care of each other which never made them feel the need of a brother.

Kriti Sanon pens Raksha Bandhan post for Nupur Sanon

Kriti shared the pictures on Instagram where she can be seen tying the Rakhi on Nupur’s hands while the second picture is of the hands of the two sisters with the Rakhi tied on each. While captioning post, Kriti penned a note and recalled the time when she held her little sister in her hand when she was born. The Housefull 4 actress even wrote that when Nupur was born, she felt that she was so precious that she learned to hold her properly, make her smile, giggle and protect her. Kriti wrote that she never missed having a brother because she knew that she has got her best friend for life who has the ability to make her smile even in her lowest moments.

Apart from the post, Kriti also shared a happening picture of the two sisters from their celebrations on her Instagram story. In the picture, Kriti can be seen showering her blessings on Nupur and wrote, “I will protect you better than any brother could have. I have got your back forever.”



On the other hand, Nupur Sanon also shared similar pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen tying a rakhi on Kritis wrist. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that this Raksha Bandhan is dedicating the day to her sister who has protected her more than any brother could ever have. Nupur also shared pictures of their hands showcasing their bond of love while flaunting their rakhi’s for the camera. She captioned the post as “Tightest forever.”

Sometime back, Nupur had also penned a sweet and adorable birthday wish for her elder sister Kriti. Nupur took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram where the two stars are just looking adorable. Apart from sharing the pictures, Nupur also penned a lengthy note, expressing her love for her elder sister.

