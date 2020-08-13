Kriti Sanon voices support for #CBIForSSR, says 'high time Sushant's soul rests in peace'

One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s closest friends and co-star Kriti Sanon too has joined the global movement led by Republic TV, #CBIForSSR. The actor hoped that the truth comes out soon and that her Raabta co-star’s close ones ‘deserve closure’. She hoped that the CBI takes over the case, so that the probe can be conducted without any ‘political agenda’, the family gets justice and his soul ‘truly rests in peace.’

Kriti Sanon backs #CBIForSSR

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to make her plea.

Previously, Ankita Lokhande, the late actor’s former co-star and ex-girlfriend had also supported the campaign.

Taking to social media, Ankita posted a video where she is seen holding a placard that read ‘Justice for Sushant' and '#CBIforSSR’. The Manikarnika star is heard saying, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR’.”

Incidentally, Ankita had broken her silence on Sushant’s death on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know where she made numerous relevant revelations about the Chhichhore star, asserting that he was a jovial person and could not commit suicide.

Earlier in the day, Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star and director Kangana Ranaut, who has been one of the most prominent names seeking justice for Sushant, too lent her support to the movement. Sushant's sister Shweta too sent out a strong message.

Shekhar Suman and Ashoke Pandit were among the other celebrities of the film industry who also lent their support to the movement.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, after the Centre accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government.

Meanwhile, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being heard in the Supreme Court, where Rhea Chakraborty has sought the transfer of the FIR registered by Patna Police to Mumbai. All the parties concerned, including Rhea, Sushant’s family and Bihar government submitted their replies to the apex court on Thursday.

