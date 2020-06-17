Kriti Sanon hits back at trolls after Sushant's death, calls social media 'fakest place'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta co-actor Kriti Sanon expressed her anger while hitting back at trolls targeting the entertainment industry and called the social media platform the new “real” world. The actress even vented out her opinion on the gossips and blind games that started surfacing on the Internet after the demise of the young actor. Kriti called out trolls on social media and those who thrive on gossips and blind items. She also took a jibe at the hateful remarks that people posted on social media and wrote that it is important for people to know that they cannot talk ill of someone.

Kriti Sanon started her post while talking about social media which she believes is the “fakest” and most “toxic” place. The actress further compared the virtual reality with the real world and mentioned that if a person has not mourned the loss on social media, then that person is assumed to be not grieving over the loss.

She even explained the insensitive part of the media and demanded more sensitive coverage regarding the death of a person. She asked people to put “humanity before the profession.” She went on to explain that “behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have. Please don’t forget that.”

Kriti also wrote that gossips, trolling, spreading negativity and talking ill behind someone’s back just portrays the mentality of the people who are talking rather than the ones they are talking about. While the actress believes that some try to swallow the criticism and nasty comments, but she said that those remarks still revolve inside the heads subconsciously and affects them badly.

At last, the Housefull 4 actress concluded the post by giving a life lesson about standing strong even if one faces such waves of negativity around. She wrote that people should cry and vent out their emotions to someone whom they lay their faith on. She even mentioned that crying is not a sign of weakness and people can let go of their feelings by crying and holding on to their families and loved ones who will no matter what will always be their strength.

