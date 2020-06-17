'Kai Po Che' Director Abhishek Kapoor & Wife To Pay Sushant Singh Rajput A Special Tribute

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's untimely death has stunned everyone in Bollywood. While condolence messages are pouring in from all sides, his debut movie, Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor along with his wife Pragya have planned a special tribute for Sushant.

Pragya's NGO has pledged to feed an additional 3,400 underprivileged families in the near future. The concept behind this initiative is to continue to help those who during the lockdown lost their jobs or the source of income. Talking about the initiative, Pragya revealed in an interview with a news portal that this initiative is their way of honouring Sushant and his craft. She also said that this is to celebrate him and everything that he stood for. She further added that as friends, this will give them something to hold on to.

After collaborating for the film Kai Po Che, Sushant and Abhishek Kapoor went on to work together in Kedarnath. The movie also marked Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut in the Hindi film industry. The plot of the film was based on the background of Uttarakhand floods. Kedarnath also received heaps of praise and positive reviews from fans and audience and also film critics.

Abhishek's heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput

After the demise of Sushan, Director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note along with a beautiful picture of them. In the note, Abhishek went on to write how deeply saddened he was after getting to know about it. He also wrote that they made two special films together and said that Sushant was a generous and fabulous actor. He further condoled the grieving family. Abhishek also shared a picture of them together where they looked completely happy and are all smiles. Check out the post below.

Sushant was to star next in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi. It was also speculated that the actor was all set to collaborate in the upcoming rom-com of Rumy Jafry with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

