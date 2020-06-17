Kriti Sanon Wished Sushant Singh Rajput Kept His 'childlike Smile Alive' In 2018 Post

Kriti Sanon, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been using her social media to express her emotions about Sushant’s death. Amid all this, fans and audience have started praising Kriti’s support for Sushant Singh Rajput and how she has always been helping the actor. Kriti’s birthday wish post directed to Sushant in 2018 has also been circulated on social media, as people toast to their friendship.

Kriti Sanon’s birthday post from 2018

Kriti Sanon had tweeted an adorable birthday post for Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2018. Kriti had shared a picture of herself along with Sushant where the two can be seen smiling towards the camera. In the tweet, Kriti wished Sushant a happy birthday. She then told Sushant to keep his childlike smile always alive. She also hoped that he may stay curious and excited always and wished for all his wishes to come true. Here is the tweet posted by Kriti on January 21, 2018.

Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true! 🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/fFyd4Dtr3U — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2018

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram tribute

Kriti Sanon had shared a very emotional and heartbreaking note to Sushant Singh Rajput a day after his death. Kriti had shared pictures of herself along with Sushant on her Instagram. In the caption of the post, Kriti talked about how Sushant’s brilliant mind was his friend and his enemy as well. She talked about how he had a moment in his life where dying felt easier than living and thinking about it has left her broken. She also wished that she could have fixed what was broken inside him. She also added:

A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..

Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..

Kriti Sanon’s social media rant

Kriti Sanon seemed to be triggered with the way social media covered the entire incident of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and demise. She shared a long and brutally-true note on her Instagram. She also shared that social media is the most toxic and the fakest place as it judges a person on whether they have posted something and consider them not grieving if they had not. Here is her post:

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the movie Raabta. Kriti had attended Sushant’s funeral on June 15 at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on the morning on June 14 and reportedly suffered from depression.

