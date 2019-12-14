Kriti Sanon Almost Did Engineering+MBA Instead Of Modelling; Mother Reveals Her Thoughts

Kriti Sanon, who marked her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, has completed four years in Bollywood and already enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from her stellar onscreen performances in movies like Lukka Chuppi and Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon’s love for family has also impressed fans, as the actor constantly updates netizens with family pictures on social media platforms. Recently, Kriti Sanon marked her presence at a media interaction with her mother, Geeta Sanon, who spilt some secrets about Kriti's educational plans before taking up her career as an actor.

Geeta Sanon on Kriti’s educational plans

In a recently held media interaction, Kriti Sanon spoke about how she shot for her first photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani. Speaking about her student days, the actor revealed that she gave more importance to education and had studied engineering. The actor also revealed that she appeared for GMAT examinations to pursue a degree in MBA if nothing worked out for her in the film industry. On being asked her views on Kriti's plans, Geeta Sanon revealed that she prioritized Kriti’s interest first and maintained a balance between Kriti's education and modelling career. Furthermore, Geeta added that Kriti’s father did not approve of her career choice at first and was hesitant. Take a look Geeta's take Kriti's educational plans:

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

Seems like Kriti Sanon is the audience's current favourite, as the actor has not only been lauded for her brave fashion statements but also has left fans spell-bounded with her onscreen performances. Kriti, who last graced the big screen with Panipat, is currently gearing up for her next, Mimi, along with Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is slated to release in 2020.

