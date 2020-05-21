Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Turns Into A Hairstylist In This Hilarious Video

Actor Kriti Sanon is trying to make the most of her quarantine time. She has been spending quality time with her family and has been taking up new activities. Recently, she was seen having some fun with her sister Nupur Sanon in a social media video. Her sister Nupur Sanon turned into a hairstylist to help her sister get a good haircut amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Read further ahead to know more details:

Nupur Sanon turns into a hairstylist

Taking to her official social media handle, actor Kriti Sanon, who is widely known for films like Heropanti, Panipat, and Housefull 4, posted a video that featured herself along with her sister Nupur, who was last seen in a video song along with actor Akshay Kumar. In the video posted by Sanon, the two sisters are seen enjoying their quarantine time. Nupur Sanon has scissors and clips in her hand and she is giving her elder sister a quarantine haircut.

Followers of the Raabta actor can see that Nupur is really enjoying her new job as her sister's hairstylist. Kriti Sanon even asks her 'what is so funny?' in the video post. Sanon also stated that she has never cut her hair in such a small length. In the background, a Punjabi song can be heard and Nupur Sanon is also moving to the beats of the song. The elder sister is seen wearing a red coloured check style shirt. In the background, fans can also see a poster of Marilyn Monroe, with the quote, "Well behaved women rarely make history."

The video which was posted on a Thursday afternoon, went on to garner over two lakh 50 thousand likes within 30 minutes of its posting. It is captioned as, "Baal Baal Bach Gaye... Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the Punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!

#Lockdown With The Sanon Sisters #The Sanon Sisters." Here is the video:

