Oscars 2020: Steve Martin And Chris Rock Roast Jeff Bezos; Watch Fun Video

Steve Martin and Chris Rock made the most at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and poked fun at Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon. Bezos was accompanied by his son at the event and took jokes in a good spirit. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Steve Martin and Chris Rock poked fun at Jeff Bezos

Steve Martin and Chris Rock made jokes at Jeff Bezos’ expenses at the Oscars 2020, and it was well-received by the Amazon founder and his son. Chris Rock stated that Jeff Bezos is here, and 'he has got the cash'. Rock joked that when Bezos writes the cheque, the bank bounces; he saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.

For the unversed, Marriage Story is a Netflix film which revolves around a couple who are going through a divorce. It features Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles. The film is directed and written by Noah Baumbach.

While Noah Baumbach, Scarlett Johansson, and Laura Dern have all been divorced whereas Adam Driver is a child of divorced parents. The film was critically acclaimed and instantly caught the eye of the fans, who praised it for its incisive and compassionate narrative.

Martin too took a shot at it while he could. When Rock asked Martin if he has anything to add about "Mr Bezos", Martin said that no he does not and added that he likes getting his packages on time. The audience, along with Bezos and his son, enjoyed this conversation as they laughed it off.

For the unversed, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos hit the headlines in 2019, when they announced the news of their intended divorce to the world. The settlement coasted around $35 billion according to the reports, and it made MacKenzie Bezos one of the richest women alive.

