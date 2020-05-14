Kriti Sanon's Beach Pictures Will Prompt Fans To Plan A Vacay Soon

Kriti Sanon started her journey with a Telugu film titled 1: Nenokkadine in which she was cast opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. In the same year, the actor made her Bollywood debut with the action-comedy flick Heropanti. Since 2014, the actor has sure paved a way for herself to the top as she is considered one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Kriti has gained immense popularity for her films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Dilwale, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, to name a few. Apart from this, Kriti is quite popular on social media as well. She is widely known amongst fans for her fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans. Along with being a hard-working artist, Kriti also knows how to take her breaks right. Here’s how Kriti Sanon likes to enjoy her time on beaches.

Kriti Sanon’s photos along the beach

1. A perfect shot with a cute smile

2. From her Maldives diaries

3. The happiness of having 22M followers

4. A memorable trip to Antalya

5. Snaps from Goa

6. Sultry in blue swimwear

7. Sun-kissed shot

8. Poetry and sunset

