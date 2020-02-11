The Debate
Kriti Sanon Has Impressive Jhumka Collection And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon has evidently shown her love for danglers and jhumkas to her fans by posting various photos sporting the jewellery. Read below for more details.

kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has evidently not just impressed fans with her acting skills but also her sense of fashion. Fans of Kriti Sanon have reportedly called the actor to have a certain charm and elegance with which she sports glamorous outfits. Be it ethnic, casual or a glamorous look, Kriti Sanon has time after time showcased her love for danglers and jhumkas from time to time. Check out some of her best looks sporting pretty danglers.  

Also read: Kriti Sanon surely loves bold eyes and here's the proof, see pictures

Kriti Sanon's dangler and jhumka looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

In this photo, Kriti Sanon can be seen sporting a black indo-western outfit which features golden buttons. The dress evidently has a subtle addition of golden sprinkled across it as the inner fabric of the outfit can also be seen having golden sparkles. Kriti Sanon had coupled this look with golden danglers which evidently matched with the theme of her outfit.

Also read: Kriti Sanon's pictures with her pet dog Disco is the sweetest thing on the internet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

This was reportedly Kriti Sanon's look for a promotional event for her film titled Arjun Patiala. The actor can be seen wearing a yellow Anarkali outfit with floral patterns. For this look, Kriti Sanon chose to sport Jhumkas matching to the outfit and thus can be seen wearing yellow jhumkas. Check out some of her other looks sporting danglers and jhumkas below -

Also read: Kriti Sanon flaunts floral prints and looks like a diva in these photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also read: Kriti Sanon is every bit diva in these monochrome pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also read: Kriti Sanon's BTS pics from the sets of 'Mimi' will drive away your Monday blues

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Image courtesy - Kriti Sanon Instagram

 

 

