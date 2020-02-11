Kriti Sanon Has Impressive Jhumka Collection And These Pics Are Proof

Kriti Sanon has evidently not just impressed fans with her acting skills but also her sense of fashion. Fans of Kriti Sanon have reportedly called the actor to have a certain charm and elegance with which she sports glamorous outfits. Be it ethnic, casual or a glamorous look, Kriti Sanon has time after time showcased her love for danglers and jhumkas from time to time. Check out some of her best looks sporting pretty danglers.

Kriti Sanon's dangler and jhumka looks

In this photo, Kriti Sanon can be seen sporting a black indo-western outfit which features golden buttons. The dress evidently has a subtle addition of golden sprinkled across it as the inner fabric of the outfit can also be seen having golden sparkles. Kriti Sanon had coupled this look with golden danglers which evidently matched with the theme of her outfit.

This was reportedly Kriti Sanon's look for a promotional event for her film titled Arjun Patiala. The actor can be seen wearing a yellow Anarkali outfit with floral patterns. For this look, Kriti Sanon chose to sport Jhumkas matching to the outfit and thus can be seen wearing yellow jhumkas. Check out some of her other looks sporting danglers and jhumkas below -

Image courtesy - Kriti Sanon Instagram

