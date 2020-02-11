Kriti Sanon's 'sexy' Photo Criticized By Netizens For THIS Reason

Kriti Sanon has been busy with the production of her upcoming film Mimi. The actor has reportedly put on 15 kgs for the film to get into the character. Though the news about Kriti Sanon gaining weight for Mimi was well-known to fans beforehand, this time around, Kriti has posted throwback photos from the days she was thin with a caption that has upset many netizens.

Also read: Kriti Sanon's pictures with her pet dog Disco is the sweetest thing on the internet

Kriti Sanon's throwback photo

Kriti Sanon wrote in her caption that she has gained weight for a film but still wishes to look 'sexy' on Instagram. And thus, posted photos from a photoshoot which was done when she was 'thin'. This made many netizens upset as they were quick to point out that Kriti is talking down upon people with plus-size bodies. Fans also pointed out how celebrities go on advocating about body positivity even after criticising others. Another netizen wrote that Kriti would actually need to gain weight in order to look sexy.

Also read: Kriti Sanon flaunts floral prints and looks like a diva in these photos

So are you indirectly saying people who haave gained weight or are slightly on the chubbier side aren't sexy??? Pathetic — nikita_M (@nikita3553) February 8, 2020

Also read: Kriti Sanon's BTS pics from the sets of 'Mimi' will drive away your Monday blues

Earlier, Kriti had opened up about gaining 15 kgs for her role in Mimi while speaking to a news daily. The actor had revealed that she will be playing a surrogate mother in the film and found putting on weight to be a challenge as it is very new for her body. Kriti Sanon revealed furthermore that she in a way has to fight her metabolism in order to increase her calorie intake to gain a lot of weight in a limited time. The actor concluded stating that though it is a difficult task for her to gain weight, she would love to give Mimi her best, even if it means that she cannot take up any other work during the process.

Also read: Kriti Sanon's Denim Boiler Suit With Heart-shaped Cut-outs Is A Surprisingly Cheap Buy

Also read: Kriti Sanon Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And These Pictures Are Proof

Image courtesy - Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.