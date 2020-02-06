Kriti Sanon's Denim Boiler Suit With Heart-shaped Cut-outs Is A Surprisingly Cheap Buy

Kriti Sanon's style file can easily qualify as fashion inspiration as she not only manages to find the right clothes but styles them off like a pro. The actor, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, was spotted at the airport on Wednesday evening looking chic and trendy as ever in a blue denim jumpsuit. The suit had heart-shaped cutouts, outlined in red, on the bottom half and looked extremely stylish and comfortable on the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor as she paired it with white canvas shoes.

Take a look:

Read | Kriti Sanon's experimental looks will help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe

As soon as the photos of the Housefull 4 star surfaced online, we loved the quirky ensemble that made us rush online to find one. However, it's the cost of the jumpsuit that got us really excited as we found out how affordable it had been.

The blue denim boiler suit style carried off by Kriti Sanon costs a total amount of ₹9,800 and is from a ready-to-wear clothing collection called FKNS - Fake News Athleisure Clubwear by Indian designer Narendra Kumar. Kriti Sanon's airport look is a statement design by the designer as it has the eye-catching FKNS decorated on its pocket flaps and comes with an FKNS belt.

Read | Kriti Sanon: Here are some rare facts about the star and her family

Read | Kriti Sanon has the most vibrant wardrobe and these pictures are proof

On the work front

Kriti Sanon was seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat in 2019. She also made a special appearance in the Kartik Aaryan starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor will be seen in her most ambitious film next, Laxman Utekar's Mimi, as it marks her first film as a solo lead. The actor has gained about 15 kgs for the role of a surrogate mother in the film. Mimi also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar and is scheduled to release in July 2020.

Read | Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's style file will give you fashion goals!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.