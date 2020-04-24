Kriti Sanon's 'Dilwale' And Other Films That Aptly Showcased The Sister Bond; See List

Bollywood flicks explore the relationship between siblings now and then. From heart-wrenching No One Killed Jessica to the subtlety of Bride and Prejudice, sisters are known to take a stand for their irritating yet lovable siblings. Here is a compilation of some of the incredible Hindi movies showcasing unconditional love and relationship between sisters.

Here are some Bollywood films featuring sister bond:

No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica stars Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. It is based on the Jessica Lal murder case which shook the capital city of New Delhi. Manu Sharma, the culprit, was a son of a powerful politician, who could get away with it effortlessly. However, Jessica’s sister Sabrina ceased to stop. Her efforts combined with a true journalist led them to achieve much-deserved justice.

Besides featuring the essence of the media world, No One Killed Jessica showcased sisterly love. Moreover, it proves that there are no limits to family’s love and support, who can go to any length to save and protect their loved ones.

Bride and Prejudice

Helmed by Gurinder Chaddha, Bride and Prejudice is the Bollywood adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice. Although the romantic drama film is primarily in English, it is also fused with Hindi and Punjabi phrases.

Bride and Prejudice showcase the bond that siblings share. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading role, it features her closeness with her sister. They rejoice their conflicting personality which pacifies with common issues like an overbearing mother’s rebuke.

Dilwale

Kriti Sanon stars opposite Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale. Besides reuniting Kajol and Khan after five years, this romantic comedy flick features Kriti Sanon as Kajol’s sister. Although their opinions differ, Meera (Kajol) is a doting sister who wants to protect Ishita’s (Kriti Sanon) heart from breaking. However, realising her younger sister’s love for Veer, she allows her to marry him.

