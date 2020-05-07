Last Updated:

Kriti Sanon's 'Housefull 4' And Other Multi-starrers That Were Criticised For Poor Writing

Kriti Sanon's Housefull 4 and other multi-starrer films that were criticized for lack of creativity. Here are some of the reactions from social media to see!

Kriti Sanon

According to the reviews and reports, sometimes the Bollywood industry suffers from it is lack of imagination and creativity. Let’s talk about movies like Housefull4, Humshakals, or RGV Ki Aag. Most of these movies were criticised for lack of creativity and poor writing. Although these movies have an ensemble cast of talented writers, poor story execution often makes it a box-office disaster. Below, are some examples of such movies-

Kriti Sanon's Housefull 4 and other films that were criticized for lack of creativity

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 movie was helmed by Farhad Samji. The film starred, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. According to the reports, Housefull 4 was a major disaster at the BO and suffered on account of poor writing and vacuous screenplay. Some of the most criticizing reviews by the viewers on social media were.

RGV Ki Aag

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag movie, released in 2007. It was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film had a promising cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Prashant Raj, Ajay Devgan, and Nisha Kothari. According to the reviews and reactions of critics, the film was one of the worst films of Ram Gopal Varma to date. Some of the reviews are here.

Humshakals

Helmed by Sajid Khan, Humshakals was a comedy-drama released in the year 2014. Humshakals movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ram Kapoor in the lead. The leading ladies of the film were popular actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta According to the reviews, the film was a flop and the viewers and critics, roasted some the film very badly with Twitter reviews-

