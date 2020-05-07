Kriti Sanon's 'Housefull 4' And Other Multi-starrers That Were Criticised For Poor Writing

According to the reviews and reports, sometimes the Bollywood industry suffers from it is lack of imagination and creativity. Let’s talk about movies like Housefull4, Humshakals, or RGV Ki Aag. Most of these movies were criticised for lack of creativity and poor writing. Although these movies have an ensemble cast of talented writers, poor story execution often makes it a box-office disaster. Below, are some examples of such movies-

Kriti Sanon's Housefull 4 and other films that were criticized for lack of creativity

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 movie was helmed by Farhad Samji. The film starred, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. According to the reports, Housefull 4 was a major disaster at the BO and suffered on account of poor writing and vacuous screenplay. Some of the most criticizing reviews by the viewers on social media were.

Verdicts of Superstars Movies with Bad Reviews and Bad WOM

1. Salman - Race 3 - Average

2. Aamir - TOH - Disaster

3. SRK - Zero - Disaster

4. Ajay - Total Dhamaal - Superhit

5. Akshay - Houseful 4 - Flop

Note : H4 is well received in Public.



Also All movies are multistarer. — AJJUPEDIA📕 (@Daring_Devgn2) October 28, 2019

I did not talk shit about every mainstream movie before release. You did about Drive. War got negative reviews and what they criticized I had already felt when I saw the trailer. And even you know what reviews and feedback Houseful 4 will get. No1 even the audience will call it — nikita_M (@nikita3553) October 19, 2019

Houseful 4 kahan hit huvee? Its budget is 180 crores, it needs to do 180 crores to 200 crores to break even. Hadd hain kahan se 11 success on trot. Gold got five holidays and crawled to 100 crores even with excellent reviews. — RohitVerma (@AAMIRCRAZE) October 30, 2019

Houseful 4 is not a competitor?? And whose fault if it gets bad reviews?? Why other languages didn't release their movies for Deepavali?? Just admit that #Bigil and #ThalapathyVijay belong to a league of their own! They are unmatched!! — Chitra Ram (@Chitra_2012) October 28, 2019

Never judge a movie by its reviews holds true sometimes.. I watched Houseful 4, it was hilarious 😂 but it too had a bad review 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Anusha अनुषा (@dawnstaranusha) April 20, 2020

RGV Ki Aag

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag movie, released in 2007. It was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film had a promising cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Prashant Raj, Ajay Devgan, and Nisha Kothari. According to the reviews and reactions of critics, the film was one of the worst films of Ram Gopal Varma to date. Some of the reviews are here.

#TwitterSins Giving positive reviews on films lyk "Joker","RGV ki Aag","Tees Maar Khan" I mean...seriously? Is thr an emoticon 4throwing up? — Be the CHANGE!!👍😇 (@mystic_pri) September 6, 2012

After knowing reviews,I m jst worring about RGV's record...has #Joker broken the record of 'RGV ki Aag' of being BADDEST film ever mde?:P :) — shantanu warudkar (@wshantanu) September 3, 2012

So if 'Fan' reviews are to be believed...before interval this movie is like Sholay...and after interval It becomes RGV ki AAG.#FANmovie — Vijay Shiyal (@Vijay__Tk) April 16, 2016

Humshakals

Helmed by Sajid Khan, Humshakals was a comedy-drama released in the year 2014. Humshakals movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ram Kapoor in the lead. The leading ladies of the film were popular actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta. According to the reviews, the film was a flop and the viewers and critics, roasted some the film very badly with Twitter reviews-

Humshakals review: This Saif Ali Khan starrer is so bad, you need Valium to watch it via @Firstpost.com http://t.co/bb4BeIq3JR — Pulakesh (@pulki_bushu) June 23, 2014

Oh-oh - ‘Humshakals’ review: Zero star, Saif Ali Khan looks jaded and tired | The Indian Express http://t.co/k8H9ulfvdE — ratna_rajaiah (@alphabetiya) June 22, 2014

#Humshakals Vs #Housefull4



Director: Saajid Khan(both)

Year of Rls:Normal(2014) Vs Holiday(2019)

Screen: two times Less than #Housefull4

Review: HS👉worst in last 2 decade

Still👇

Morning occupancy ~ 3 times higher than HF4 ..

Reason: SAIF ALI KHAN..

Stardom matters the Most.. https://t.co/NSYubSuTcI — ☔️CLASSY SAIFIAN☔ (@ClassySaifian) October 25, 2019

The latest Humshakals review that I heard- I fell sick for 3 days after watching that movie. :P — Wash Your Hands! (@stunningmoon) June 27, 2014

