Kriti Sanon's Most Noted Romantic Films To Binge-watch; From 'Luka Chuppi' To 'Dilwale'

Kriti Sanon, the Luka Chuppi actor started her acting career from the Hindi film industry with Sabir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014, which was also her debut with Tiger Shroff. She also made films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and many more that were box-office hits.

As she entered Bollywood, she was known as a fantastic actor and has not looked back in career since. So let’s have a look at this list of romantic films of Kriti Sanon that made her one of the finest actors among the new-age actors.

Romantic films of Kriti Sanon that are worth-watching

Luka Chuppi (2019)

Luka Chuppi was a Laxman Utekar’s directorial portraying Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead pairs. Luka Chuppi’s story revolved around a couple who pretended to be married in order to save themselves from society. This small-town couple falls in an awkward situation where they have to hide the truth of their false marriage from their orthodox families. Luka Chuppi was a hit and the audience loved to see this couple on-screen.

Dilwale (2015)

Dilwale was a Hindi romantic and comedy-drama featuring Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in the lead pairs. In this movie, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan played the role of siblings of two estranged lovers who fall for each other but are unaware of the violent past that drove their elder siblings apart. Dilwale is Kriti Sanon’s highest-grossing films till date which was a Rohit Shetty’s directorial.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Bareilly Ki Barfi was a Hindi romantic comedy-drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kriti played the lead role along with the other two popular stars of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana and Raj Kummar Rao in the lead roles. The story of the film revolved around a girl named Bitti, who lives her life on her own terms and refuses to be forced into getting married. Her life takes a new turn when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Virodhi. It is really one of the best romantic films of Kriti Sanon.

