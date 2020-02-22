Did Kriti Kharbanda's Net Worth Surge After Housefull 4's Stellar Run At BO? Find Out

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. While the former was a blockbuster hit, the latter managed to earn decently at the Box Office. She starred in comical roles in both the films and delivered good acting performances. Since her career catapulted with her latest films, the actress has been earning well in the industry. The 29-year-old actress has many more films and endorsements in her kitty in the upcoming year, according to multiple reports. Below, we take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's net worth in 2020.

Kriti Kharbanda's net worth

Kriti Kharbanda’s net worth since her debut as Pragati in Boni, a 2009 Telugu film, has only seen a growth curve. The actress has managed to bag many beauty brand endorsements and also featured in several advertisements over the years, which all adds to Kriti Kharbanda's net worth. According to reports, her film Googly, in which she essayed the role of Swathi, brought her into the limelight.

An entertainment portal reported about Kriti Kharbanda's net worth to range from $100,000 - $1M which converts to anything between ₹ 71,88,750 to ₹ 7,18,87,500 in India. According to the report, her earning catapulted after her hit role as Princess Meena in Housefull 4. Further, earnings and profits from her next Pagalpanti added to the number minted up until February 22, 2020.

Kriti Kharbanda will also be a part of the next Housefull franchise film, according to IMDb. She has four films lined in the coming two years. The net income of which will only add to Kriti Kharbanda's net worth. According to reports, she also has her own house and a luxury vehicle and owns a range of luxe goods.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

