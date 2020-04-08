Kriti Sanon's Songs That Crossed 150+ Million Views On YouTube

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her next flick Mimi, which is an official Hindi remake of the Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychay. The Raabta actor has undergone an extra mile and had put on 15 kgs to look her part in the film. The film revolves around the aspiring actor who ends up becoming a surrogate mother. Kriti began her acting career with modelling and soon made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, which also marked the debut film of Tiger Shroff. Since then, the actor is known for giving some memorable films like Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, and Panipat. Apart from being lauded for her onscreen performances, Kriti’s songs from her movies also receive pouring love from fans. Surprisingly, many of her songs have also crossed 150+ Million views online. Check out the list:

Coca Cola

The song is from the film Luka Chuppi which was released in the year 2019. The film featured Katik Aaryan and Kriti in lead roles. The film was a romantic comedy that revolved around the concept of live-in relationships. As per Box-Office India, the Laxman Utekar directorial crossed the ₹30-crore mark within three days of its release. The song Coca Cola from the film has received 438 million views till now on YouTube.

Mai Tera Boyfriend

The song is from Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta, which was a romantic-comedy-drama directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan. Apart from the lead actors, Jim Sarbh, Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma also played supporting roles in the film. The popular party number from the film is Main Tera Boyfriend which showcases amazing dancing skills of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. Many fans appreciated the lead pair's chemistry and the song has received 337 million views till now on YouTube.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

Once again, this song is from her film Raabta. Written by Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan, the song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan is sung by none other than Arijit Singh along with Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi. The soundtrack is composed by Jam 8, while lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The melodious track from the film has received 170 million views on YouTube.

