Kriti Sanon's Most Memorable Songs From 'Raabta' You Must Check Out

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in the superhit romantic-action-drama, Raabta. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta also marks Vijan's directorial debut in Bollywood. Apart from lead roles essayed by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, Jim Sarbh, Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma also played supporting roles in Raabta. Apart from its unique storyline, the movie is also known for its catchy songs. Here are some of the best songs from Raabta, featuring Kriti Sanon. Read on:

Kriti Sanon's best songs from Raabta

Main Tera Boyfriend

The popular party number Main Tera Boyfriend features Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput and showcases their excellent dance skills. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. Many fans appreciated the lead pair's chemistry in the movie as well as the music video.

Ik Vaari Aa

This romantic number is one of the most popular songs from the film. The melodious track is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the voice of Arijit Singh, it is a sweet separation song with Saira and Shiv portrayed by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput respectively.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan wrote this melodious number. It is sung by Arijit Singh. The soundtrack is composed by Jam 8 and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This is yet another popular melodious number from the movie. Check out the song featuring Sanon and Rajput:

Darasal

This music video is sung in the voice of Atif Aslam and features Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput performing some catchy moves that fans appreciate a lot. The music video is helmed by Jam8 and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Here's the music video for the song:

