When Shreya Ghoshal Wove Magic With Her Songs In Kriti Sanon's Movies

Kriti Sanon is one of the known names in Bollywood. Apart from acting in different movies, she has also featured in various music videos. She was last seen in the movie Panipat, where she featured alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. There was also a popular song from the movie, Sapna Hai Sach Hai, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Take a look at some more songs from Kriti Saon's movies that are sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Songs from Kriti Sanon movies that are sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Chammo

Chammo is one of the popular songs from the movie Housefull 4. The song features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol. The song is sung by Sohail Sen, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Shadab Faridi. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer Anjaan. The music composer of the song is Sohail Sen. The song has gained over 22 million views on YouTube. Chammo released on T-series' YouTube channel on October 21, 2019.

Raat Bhar

Raat Bhar is a popular song from Kriti Sanon's debut movie Heropanti. The song has gained over 22 million views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are written by Kausar Munir and the song released on April 18, 2014, on T-series' YouTube channel. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song features Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

Sapna Hai Sach Hai

Sapna Hai Sach Hai released on December 2, 2019, on Zee Company Music's YouTube channel. The song features Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Abhay Jodhpurkar. The lyrics of the beautiful song are written by Javed Akhtar and the Sanskrit lyrics are written by Hemant Rajopadhye. The song has received over 2.6 million views on YouTube.

