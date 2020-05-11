Malaika Arora And Kriti Sanon In Stunning Trail Dress Looks; See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities do not shy away from experimenting with their outfits and style. No matter how they wear, they make heads turn with their impeccable sartorial choices. From traditional, fusion, to off-duty looks, they slay them all. Bollywood divas are showstoppers and style inspiration for many people.

Flares and ruffles are trending nowadays. Blending with trail gowns, they look quite dreamy. Therefore, Bollywood divas are donning the flared outfits and nailing their looks in trail gowns. Similarly, actors Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon have grabbed massive attention with their red attires. Take a look at their photos:

When Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon appeared in red trail gowns

Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for rocking her red carpet looks. From donning jumpsuits to bodycon dresses, she has managed to become a trendsetter. In an award function in Mumbai, she wore a tulle dress featuring an asymmetric hemline, plunging v-neckline and ruffled sleeves. For adding drama to her evening look, Arora’s tapered waist highlighted her waistline. She completed her look with a multi-layered pearl necklace and tied her hair in a tidy bun. Take a look at her full ensemble.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon donned a glossy red off-shoulder dress for an awards function. Her short and feather asymmetric gown features a balloon hem and long trail. Sanon completed her look with statement earrings and pointy silver heels. Take a look at her distinct outfit.

