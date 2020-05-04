Kriti Sanon's Songs That Are Penned By Amitabh Bhattacharya; See List

Kriti Sanon, the Luka Chuppi actor started her acting career from the Hindi film industry with Sabir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014, which was also her debut with Tiger Shroff. She also made films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, and many more films that were box-office hits. As she entered Bollywood, she was known as a fantastic actor and has not looked back in career. The Panipat actress has appeared in several romantic films in which she played her part very well. So let’s have a look at this list of some songs of Kriti Sanon that were penned by the most well-known songwriter, Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Songs penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kriti Sanon's films

Ik Vaari Aa

This sentimental number is one of the most well-known melodies from the film, Raabta. The romantic track is created by Pritam and the verses are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the voice of Arijit Singh, it is a sweet division melody with Saira and Shiv depicted by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput respectively.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

This song is from her film Raabta. Composed by Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan, the song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan is sung by Arijit Singh alongside Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi. The soundtrack is made by Jam 8, while verses are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track from the film has gotten 170 million views on YouTube.

Manma Emotion Jaage

The song Manma Emotion Jaage is from her the film Dilwale and written by Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song Manma Emotion Jaage is sung by Amit Mishra, Anushka Manchanda, and Antara Mitra. The dance soundtrack is produced by Sony Music India. The track from the film has received more than 150 million views on YouTube.

Aira Gaira

Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Kapoor Roy, this song is an item song by Kriti Sanon. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is given by Pritam. The singers of the song Aira Gaira were Antara Mitra, Javed Ali, Tushar Joshi & Akashdeep Sengupta. Aira Gaira is from the movie Kalank under the banner of Zee Music Company.

