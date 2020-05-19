Kriti Sanon Reveals She Forced Herself To Eat During The Preps Of 'Mimi'; Know Why

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who played the lead in four 2019 releases including a few guest appearances, is currently gearing up for her upcoming flick, Mimi. In various media interactions, Kriti Sanon has given an insight into her character in Mimi. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Kriti Sanon revealed that she forced herself to gain weight for her character as she lost interest in food. Read on to know the details.

How Kriti prepared for Mimi

Interestingly, a report published by a news portal had Kriti Sanon spilling beans around the preparation of her character. Kriti said that the director of the film Laxman Utekar asked her to gain at least 15 kg for the pregnancy sequences. And, for that Kriti started having poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Later, the actor added that though she enjoyed it earlier, she had to force herself to eat as she lost interest in food.

And, when she used to not feel hungry, she ate a cheese slice. Elaborating more about the preparation, the Heropanti actor said that she has a high metabolism and she knew this was going to be a task for her. To increase her appetite and calorie intake, she stopped working out and practising yoga. For the unversed, the upcoming flick Mimi is a story of a young aspiring actor who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple.

During a live session on an app, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor said that Mimi is the only film for which she said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. She further said that after hearing the script, she realised the role has a lot to offer to her as an actor. Meanwhile, in another interview, the Dilwale actor revealed that the experience of shooting for the film had been amazing and that it was one of the most beautiful scripts that she had come across. Directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the movie features Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi along with Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

