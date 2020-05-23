Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' & Other Films That Had Lovers Coming Back Together Even After Death

Over the last few years, Bollywood has covered a number of issues and concepts of a different kind. There were a few Bollywood films which were based on the concept of reincarnation or rebirth. Here are a few Bollywood films which portrayed love stories that had lovers who could not be kept apart even after death.

Films that had lovers coming back together even after death

1. Raabta

Raabta is a romantic drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a couple who die due to unfortunate incidents but are born again as each other’s lovers. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan while the script is done by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal.

This film featured two love birds who have an unexplained attraction towards each other while they are unaware of the past life that they had together. Raabta stars actors like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The concept of the film Raabta is what made the audience interested in it.

2. Ek Paheli Leela

Ek Paheli Leela is a romantic drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of the film revolves around a couple who learn that they have been reincarnated after their love was left incomplete 300 years ago. It showcases the characters hunting for their truth as they keep having flashes of their past life. It is directed by Bobby Khan who also contributed to the story of the film. Ek Paheli Leela stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Dev, amongst others, in key roles.

3. Dangerous Ishq

Dangerous Ishq is a drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a woman who sees many unexplained visions which are actually events from her past life. Her tragic previous life story makes her work on its rectification. The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt who also contributed to the story of the film. Dangerous Ishq stars actors like Karisma Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Rajniesh Duggall in pivotal roles.

