Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' And Other Popular Movies Produced By Dinesh Vijan

Dinesh Vijan is a popular Indian film producer, a director and founder of production house Maddock Films. After his 14-year long career in banking, Dinesh Vijan entered the movie business and has produced many innovative movies that have impressed the masses. Movies like Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Go Goa Gone, Cocktail, among many more, were all produced under his production banner. Take a look at some of his past few movie releases as a producer.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon's 'Housefull 4' And Other Multi-starrers That Were Criticised For Poor Writing

Bala

Bala is an Ayushmann Khurrana starrer which talks about two social problems - one is male pattern baldness, which refers to premature balding in males, and other is colourism, which refers to discrimination against dusky skin toned people. Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play pivotal roles in the film and in the protagonist's life. The plot starts with Bala facing many issues due to his premature balding, societal pressure and his lack of confidence due to it.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon & Varun Dhawan Get Emotional As They Wish Farhad Samji On His Birthday

Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal 2 is Imtiaz Ali's directorial featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aarushi Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a comparison between the love stories of the 1990s and the love stories of the current decade. The film received mixed reviews from the audience due to its complex story but the film was still appreciated by fans of the actors and the director.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon's '1: Nenokkadine' - Reasons To Watch This Mahesh Babu Starrer Action Thriller

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is the last film to be released under Dinesh Vijan's production banner before the national lockdown took place in India on March 24, 2020. The movie's performance was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and thus the film was released digitally a month after its release. The comedy-drama featured the late Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. This movie was Irrfan Khan's last movie before his demise after suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Urges Fans To 'Mat Kar Forward' With Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan; Watch Video

Raabta

With Raabta, Dinesh Vijan did his directorial debut after having an experience as a producer for many years. Raabta featured Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Apart from lead roles essayed by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, actors like Jim Sarbh, Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma also played supporting roles in the movie.

Promo Image courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.