Kriti Sanon Loves To Leave Her hair Messy And Bouncy, Here's The Proof

Kriti Sanon recently made headlines as her look from her much-anticipated next- Mimi was leaked online. Sanon will be seen playing the role of mother for the first time on the silver screen. Kriti's picture on the sets while holding her bump is floating over the internet. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is also lauded for her sartorial and impeccable ways of styling. If you sneak into Kriti Sanon's Instagram, you will get a glimpse of the Panipat star's love for messy hair.

Kriti Sanon's love for messy hair is quite evident in these pictures

Kriti Sanon shelled out some major Boho vibes in her recent photoshoot. She donned an abstract print classy gown and opted for bold eye makeup. Leaving her hair messy and wavy, she looked gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon's photoshoot pictures with sister Nupur Sanon stormed the internet. The duo left their hair messy and open and opted for heavy makeup. Donning similar shimmer outfits, they looked perfect.

While promoting a brand, Kriti Sanon wore a bright yellow dress and went for minimal makeup. She left her hair messy and ditched accessories. Her picture received pouring love from fans.

Here, Kriti sported a grey frilly outfit for one of her shoots. Not to miss the neck ornament that added glamour to her attire. With bouncy hair and minimal makeup, she looked perfect.

While promoting Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon pulled off a pastel green outfit. All eyes were on her white danglers that complimented her attire. With her messy hairstyle, she completed the look.

(Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram)

