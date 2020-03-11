Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon & Sara Ali Khan Show How To Carry A Jacket With Style

The entertainment industry not only gives the audiences content to enjoy, but also provides fashion lessons. Many actors in Bollywood and also contestants from reality shows wear some eye-catching costumes.The industry has been fascinated with jackets as many actors are spotted opting for the same. They are also displaying various styles in which these jackets can be worn.

Here are some great ways to carry jackets

Pooja Hegde shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen wearing a floral jacket. She has paired this jacket with a casual bright orange crop top and bottoms. Pooja has placed the jacket over her shoulders rather than wearing it.

For a formal look, you can pair the jacket with flared pants and top. Priya Singh, a contestant from the show MTV Supermodel of the year styled her jacket in this way.

Sara Ali Khan's picture on Instagram shows the actor wearing a metallic shimmering dress with a leopard print. Sara has used a formal black jacket to match with the dress.

If you do not want to drape the jacket but still show off your sharp shoulders, Kriti Sanon's style of wearing a jacket is a nice idea. Kriti had shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen wearing a lime green dress with a grey jacket. Kriti has worn her jacket but has left it down from one side, giving an off-shoulder look.

Source: Pooja Hegde & Kriti Sanon Instagram