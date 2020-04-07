Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Other B-town Celebs Motivate Fans On World Health Day

Though the people around the world are cooped indoors, celebrities and global stars are keeping their fans entertained on the internet. Apart from entertaining, they are also grabbing every possible opportunity to educate their fans and followers. On the occasion of World Health Day, that is on April 7, 2020, Bollywood divas talked about health and urged fans to stay motivated amid the nationwide lockdown. Check out their posts below.

READ | Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon & Sara Ali Khan Show How To Carry A Jacket With Style

Bollywood divas wishing World Health Day in a quirky style

Sara Ali Khan's happy dance

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video, in which she is seen dancing on drum beats. In the caption of the video, Sara urges her fans to stay motivated and positive during the current pandemic. The Simmba actor looked adorable while dancing on a street.

READ | Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Are A Vision In White & These Pics Are A Proof

Kriti Sanon urges to exercise

As we all are locked indoors, Kriti Sanon urged fans to keep exercising. She also suggested practising yoga, cardio or any form of a home workout. In the caption of the picture, Kriti wrote, 'Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! '.

READ | Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon And Sara Ali Khan Make It To The Celebrity 100 List

Richa Chada highlights the importance of mental health

Actor Richa Chadha shared a picture and talked about mental health in the caption. Richa Chadha threw light on anxiety and the impact of social distancing and the lockdown on mental health. She requested her fans and followers to practice meditation regularly.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Confesses He Will 'like' Sara Ali Khan; Friendzone Kriti Sanon

Ahana Kumra shares an experience

Ahana Kumra, who bagged praises for critically acclaimed film Lipstick Under My Burkha, recalled the time when she was tested positive for dengue. The actor mentioned how she was neglecting her health and continued shooting before admitting herself to the hospital. Concluding her caption, Ahana Kumra asked her followers to never ignore their health at any cost.

Harleen Sethi

Actor Harleen Sethi also took to her social media and posted a picture while exercising yoga. She asked her to meditate, exercise and align regularly. Check out her post below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.