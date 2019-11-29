Kriti Sanon's Stylish Party Attires Will Give You Fashion Goals

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The Dilwale actor’s sharp jawline, toned and impeccable physique, and chic-fashion looks have made headlines numerous times. Kriti’s trendy voguish attires never refuse to make style statements. We have compiled some of the Luka Chuppi actor’s party looks that will inspire you to give creative twists to your wardrobe.

1. The one in the gleaming maroon dress

Styled by the renowned celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon’s sheen emitting pink shaded dress took the internet by storm. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor aced this unique look with grace and elegance. She sported statement earrings and kept her mid-length straightened hair loose. For the complete look, Kriti opted for nude lip colour and rich eye makeup with this party-perfect attire.

2. The one in the classic and short camouflaged dress

The Heropanti actor must have made heads turn in this outfit. Kriti donned camouflage mini dress and teamed it with white statement shoes. She sported large silver loops, with added charm from her fresh layered hairstyle. The Housefull 4 actor opted for minimal makeup look and applied pink lip shade for a rounded off look.

3.Giving out the fresh boho-chic vibes

Kriti Sanon slayed her look in this indo-western attire. She sported silver statement neckpiece and bangles with this white adorable boho-chic look. The Raabta actor wore classic flats and neatly tied her hair in a puff, keeping the other wavy hair loose. Kriti went for a minimal makeup look with nude lip shade and silver eye shadow with this outfit.

