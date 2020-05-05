KRK Claims Airtel 'disconnected' His Number, Approaches Mumbai Police

Self-acclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan took to Twitter handle on Tuesday to report that his mobile network was disconnected. Tagging Mumbai Police and network service provider Airtel, KRK wrote that his bank accounts were also blocked as the OTP and SMS services were shut.

He further notified that if any frauds are attempted on his accounts then Airtel is responsible for the loss. Calling it a 'harasmment during lockdown', KRK said that he is not able to pay the bill as outlets are not open.

Airtel got back to KRK and wrote, "Hi @KRK, our team has been trying to get in touch with you. Please be informed as per the Govt. mandated MNP process, you will have to clear your dues from the previous service provider before 7.02.2020, this can be done here." [sic]

In the last tweet, he mentioned that he will review the telephone service providers after the lockdown gets over with 'abuses' in his video as they deserve it. Read the tweets below —

Dear @airtelindia pls check, I have paid ₹10K advance in the account of my phone number. Pls reactivate it immediately. I will pay ₹4K for other number whenever #lockdown is finish because it’s not happening online. Try to understand my helplessness. @MumbaiPolice — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2020

I just want to inform you @MumbaiPolice that @airtelindia disconnected my number and blocked my all bank accounts OTTP and SMS services. This is the effect of #lockdown! If any fraud will happen in my accounts then @airtelindia is fully responsible for the total loss. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2020

Outlets of @airtelindia and @VodafoneIN are not open and I am not able to pay the bill. It’s a harassment during #lockdown! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2020

