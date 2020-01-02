Pankhuri Sharma Welcomes Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic To The Family

Congratulatory messages and best wishes poured in for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they announced the beginning of a new innings in their life on January 1, 2020. The duo got engaged on January 1. Hardik and Natasa surprised their fans by the announcement of them getting engaged by sharing it with fans on their social media handles.

Not only their avid followers but also many celebrities have filled their comment section with best wishes for their future. Now, Hardik's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma has showered love for the couple.

Here's Hardik Pandya's post

ALSO READ| Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts To Her Engagement With Hardik Pandya

Pankhuri Sharma got married to Hardik’s brother Krunal Panday in December 2017. Professionally, Pankhuri Sharma was handling events and celebrity management and that is how Krunal got introduced to Pankhuri Sharma in the year 2016. Krunal Panday, in the same year, spent a lot of time in Mumbai because of his injuries and that is how the duo got close to each other and later decided to tie knots with each other. Now that Hardik has got engaged to Natasa, Pankhuri Sharma is happy for them both.

ALSO READ| Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic On Their Engagement

Here's what Pankhuri Sharma commented:

ALSO READ| 'Congratulations': Sakshi Dhoni Wishes Swashbuckling Hardik Pandya On His Engagement

Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of him with Natasa Stankovic on a yacht. The duo is all smiles in the picture. Natasa Stankovic can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Even Natasa Stankovic posted a video on her Instagram handle wherein, Hardik Pandya can be seen going down on his knees while popping the big question. The couple has received tremendous love from both fans and celebs. Now, families too have showered blessings on the couple.

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Is Best Friends With THIS Bollywood Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.