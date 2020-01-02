The Debate
Pankhuri Sharma Welcomes Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic To The Family

Bollywood News

Fand and celebs have filled Hardik Pandya's comment section with best wishes for their future. Now even his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma has showered hearts.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pankhuri Sharma

Congratulatory messages and best wishes poured in for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they announced the beginning of a new innings in their life on January 1, 2020. The duo got engaged on January 1. Hardik and Natasa surprised their fans by the announcement of them getting engaged by sharing it with fans on their social media handles.

Not only their avid followers but also many celebrities have filled their comment section with best wishes for their future. Now, Hardik's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma has showered love for the couple.

Here's Hardik Pandya's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

ALSO READ| Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts To Her Engagement With Hardik Pandya

Pankhuri Sharma got married to Hardik’s brother Krunal Panday in December 2017. Professionally, Pankhuri Sharma was handling events and celebrity management and that is how Krunal got introduced to Pankhuri Sharma in the year 2016. Krunal Panday, in the same year, spent a lot of time in Mumbai because of his injuries and that is how the duo got close to each other and later decided to tie knots with each other. Now that Hardik has got engaged to Natasa, Pankhuri Sharma is happy for them both.

ALSO READ| Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic On Their Engagement

Here's what Pankhuri Sharma commented:

Pankhuri Sharma

ALSO READ| 'Congratulations': Sakshi Dhoni Wishes Swashbuckling Hardik Pandya On His Engagement

Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of him with Natasa Stankovic on a yacht. The duo is all smiles in the picture. Natasa Stankovic can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Even Natasa Stankovic posted a video on her Instagram handle wherein, Hardik Pandya can be seen going down on his knees while popping the big question. The couple has received tremendous love from both fans and celebs. Now, families too have showered blessings on the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Is Best Friends With THIS Bollywood Star

 

 

Published:

