Krushna Abhishek Has Appeared In Few Bollywood Movies; See List Here

Krushna Abhishek is a famous TV personality. He is considered as an exceptional artist and a comic actor who has engaged the crowd and left fans staggered with his acting and dancing aptitudes. The popular comedian and entertainer from The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, likewise happens to be a part of some hit Bollywood films in his acting profession. Here is a list of movies in which he was featured. Have a look here-

TKSS fame Krushna Abhishek was part of these popular Bollywood movies-

It's Entertainment

Entertainment, the film was released in the year 2014 and was a comedy-drama. The film Entertainment was directed by the newcomer duo Sajid-Farhad and produced under the popular banner of Tips Industries Limited. The film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead roles also stars Tamannaah, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever, Krushna Abhishek, Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood in the supporting roles. The film did not do well at the box office but was one of the most hilarious movies of Akshay Kumar and Krushna Abhishek together.

Kya Kool Hai Hum 3

Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 was an adult mystery comedy-drama produced by Ekta Kapoor. This film is Umesh Ghadge’s directorial which released in the year 2016. The movie starred Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, and Mandana Karimi in lead roles along with Gizele Thakral, Claudia Ciesla, Krushna Abhishek, Shakti Kapoor, Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.

The movie was the third installment of Kyaa Kool Hain Hum film series and the plot of the story was about a porn actor who uses his fellow adult movie stars in creating a fake traditional family, in order to impress his girlfriend's traditional father.

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle released in the year 2018. It was an action-comedy film. The film was directed and co-produced by Vinod Tiwari. The film stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajneesh Duggal, Deepshikha Nagpal, Mukul Dev, Sunil Pal, and Nazia Hussain. The film was initially titled as Love in Goa but was later improved after Abhishek Krushna gave a suggestion to the director. And then the director was inspired by the title of the television serial Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle and titled it as Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan, the 2012 release was an Indian action comedy-drama. The film was helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Ajay Devgn. The story of the film was inspired from the 1979 film Gol Maal, and the film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in lead roles. The film, Bol Bachchan also stars Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek in the supporting roles.

