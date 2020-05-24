Kapil Sharma Reveals His Inspiration From The World Of Comedy, Names Pakistani Comedian

Amid the lockdown, popular celebrities are taking to social media to interact with fans. Kapil Sharma, the popular Indian comedian is one of those celebrities. He has constantly entertained his fans, from celebrating his fun-filled birthday to organising a concert from his balcony for his neighbours.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Reacts To Rumours About Him And Ginni Chatrath Participating In 'Nach Baliye'

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show host conducted a live Q&A session for his fans on Twitter. He asked his fans to ask him questions as part of his #AskKapil session. Fans flooded the social media site with their questions for Kapil Sharma and he made sure that he replied to each one of his fans.

Kapil Sharma's favourite Pakistani comedian -

One of Kapil's fans from Pakistan praised him for his work and also asked about his inspiration from the world of comedy. The fan tweeted, "@KapilSharmaK9 Sir ur inspiration in the world of Comedy? paaji love from Pakistan. #Askkapil". The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor replied saying that there are many inspirational people he follows and named Amanullah Khan Sahib from Pakistan as one of his favourites. Take a look at Kapil Sharma's tweet.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Fan Asked Him If He Had A Girlfriend Before Marriage, Here's What He Said

There r so many .. Amanulla khan sahib from pakistan specially 🙏 love n best wishes https://t.co/2jUdvcCL6d — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

@KapilSharmaK9 Sir ur inspiration in the world of Comedy? paaji love from Pakistan. #Askkapil — Osama Virk (@osamavirk_) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's death: Kapil Sharma pays tribute with a heartwarming message

Other #AskKapil Q&A's tweets -

Who makes Kapil Sharma laugh the most?

During Kapil Sharma's QNA session, #AskKapil, one of the questions asked by Kapil Sharma's fan was about who makes him laugh the most. The fan tweeted, "Kapil paa g, Ap to roz mojay hansantay ho laiken wo shaks kon hain jo ap ko roz hansanta hai?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil". Kapil Sharma, being one of the top-most comedians, admitted that it is his little daughter. The comedian retweeted, "These days my lil daughter". Take a look at Kapil Sharma's response on Twiter.

These days my lil daughter 😊 https://t.co/Jse6LRUCQi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Kapil paa g, Ap to roz mojay hansantay ho laiken wo shaks kon hain jo ap ko roz hansanta hai? @KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Kapil Sharma plays #AskKapil with fans; dodges question about Mika Singh smartly

What brightens Kapil Sharma's day?

During the course of the session, one of Kapil Sharma's fans also asked him what brightens his day. The Firangi actor replied saying, "When I see the beautiful smile of my daughter". Check out the tweet below.

When I see the beautiful smile of my daughter 😇 https://t.co/aP3IFJP26d — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Another interesting question was shared by fans. It read, “What is one thing you cook tremendously well & Ginni love to see you cook it every time?”. Anyone would expect Kapil to spell out a dish. However, he cracked a realistic joke. He answered by saying, “Her brain and she hates it.” Several fans could not hold back their laughter as seen in the comments section.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.