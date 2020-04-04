Krushna Abhishek Shares Poster Of Film 'Hatya' With Uncle Govinda

Krushna Abhishek has carved his own niche in the entertainment industry over the years. He is considered as an outstanding dancer as well as a comedian who has entertained the audience and left fans stunned with his acting and dancing skills. Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, who also happens to be the nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda, shared an interesting poster of Govinda starrer Hatya, which was released in the year 1988.

Krushna Abhishek shares a poster of the film, Hatya with uncle Govinda

The comedian-actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of Govinda from the 1988 flick titled Hatya. Interestingly, the child actor featured along with Govinda, who is clinging to his leg is none other than his nephew, Krushna Abhishek.

He shared an anecdote that the child who is seen clinging is himself and that it was done for Hatya. He mentioned that although he did not feature in the film, he had to cover up for the child actor who has no dates to spare. The picture shared by the comedian has left the fans speechless and hooked. Check out the photo recently shared by Krushna Abhishek below:

While it was Krushna who featured on the poster, it was Sujitha who essayed the role of a boy with hearing and speech impairment in the flick. The movie Hatya is directed and co-produced by Kaiti Kumar and the movie features Neelam as the female lead. Anupam Kher essayed the role of the antagonist and Johnny Lever and Om Shivpuri essayed pivotal roles. Hatya is a remake of the 1986 Malayalam flick titled Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal.

