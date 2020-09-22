Kubbra Sait Announces 'hiatus' From Twitter, Hints At Travel & Indefinite 'sanity Break'

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait announced through Twitter on Tuesday that she intends to take a hiatus from social media as she embarks on a "sanity break". She added further that she will uninstall the app from her phone and keep it that way for "however long it takes". Her tweet suggests that she is likely to travel as she claimed she will be "on a jet plane".

Oh dahlin’ Twitter...

I am taking a hiatus from you.

I am ecstatic to announce that I’ll be on a jet plane, and it’s time for me to uninstall you for a bit.

See you post my sanity break... well however long it takes. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 21, 2020

Read | Kubbra Sait takes the COVID 19 swab test, says the process reminded her of a few ex-lovers

In August, Kubbra supported a trending hashtag on Twitter — 'Suspend Team Kangana' — and wrote, "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension.". Kangana’s team hit back saying, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”

Read | 'Think before you tweet': Kubbra Sait gives out loud message to people with power to sway

In response, Kubbra clarified that it was ‘not personal’ but stood her ground as she tweeted, “This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either”.

Read | Kangana Ranaut blocks Kubbra Sait, latter says, 'We are katti & she didn't even tell me'

On the work front

Kubbra made her big-screen debut with a supporting role in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Ready opposite Salman Khan. Her claim to fame however has been the Netflix show Sacred Games where she gave a memorable performance as the hermaphrodite 'Cuckoo'. She was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Wakaalat From Home, which told the story of a couple getting divorced during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the proceedings being conducted via video conferencing.

Read | Kubbra Sait and Sumeet Vyas' lockdown production 'Wakaalat From Home' trailer out; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.