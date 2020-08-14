Kubbra Sait Takes The COVID 19 Swab Test, Says The Process Reminded Her Of A Few Ex-lovers

Actor Kubbra Sait recently took to social media to tell her fans that she recently took a swab test for COVID 19. She had the quirkiest way of describing the process as it was extremely quick and not as bad as she thought it would be. In the comments section of the post, her followers can be seen hailing her sense of humour while also hoping that she tested negative.

Kubbra Sait takes COVID 19 test

Actor Kubbra Sait recently took to Twitter and Instagram to explain what the COVID 19 test was like. She can be seen using various sassy expressions to put forth the testing process. In the tweet, the actor has written that the entire process was quick and was done in a second. She also stated that it was not as bad as she thought the process was going to be. Kubbra Sait also sassily said that it made her think of a few ex-lovers because of the speed at which it was done. At the end of the tweet, she has mentioned that the poking process made her sneeze. Have a look at the not-so-usual tweet here.

I lost my virginity to the covid test.

Really it wasn’t half as bad as my mind had conjured it to be.

It was a quick in and out.

Reminded me of a few ex lovers.

It made me sneeze.

Ok bye. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 14, 2020

Kubbra Sait also put a snap of the tweet on her Instagram handle while also mentioning that she is speaking about taking the test in the tweet put up. She also mentioned that the place that she went to, Suburban Diagnostics, is quite organized in the way they carry out the tests. Have a look at the post from Kubbra Sait’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen mentioning how the explanation made them all laugh. One of her followers has also mentioned that it is the best thing that she has read all day. Have a look at a few comments on Kubbra Sait’s Instagram here.

The swab test for COVID 19 happens with the help of a Q-tip. In the procedure, the medical worker inserts a 6-inch-long Q-Tip into the cavity between the nose and the mouth in order to collect the samples from the nose. This area of the face is called the nasopharyngeal swab, which is where the name comes from.

Image Courtesy: Kubba Sait Instagram

