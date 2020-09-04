Kubbra Sait And Sumeet Vyas' Lockdown Production 'Wakaalat From Home' Trailer Out; Watch

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer for an upcoming web series titled Wakaalat From Home. The series has been shot entirely on a zoom call amid the COVID-19 lockdown and features a cast of Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles. The trailer for the series showcases the cast portraying quirky characters while being in an ongoing online hearing of a divorce case. Check out the trailer below -

'Wakaalat From Home' trailer

The series revolves around the married couple played by Sumeet and Radhika who are looking for an oust from their marriage. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, their divorce hearings move over to a Zoom call where the respective lawyers of the couple played by Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt take over the proceedings through a virtual call. The trailer showcases the two lawyers taking digs at one another while defending their respective clients virtually.

Image courtesy - Still from Wakaalat From Home trailer (YouTube)

The series has been penned down by writer Anuvab Pal and directed by Rohan Sippy. Whereas, Wakaalat From Home has been bankrolled by Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from September 10, 2020. The ten episodes each will act like ten different hearings for the divorce case between Sumeet and Nidhi's character. While talking about the series, the director Rohan Sippy stated the following -

The concept and the story of Wakaalat From Home is new, yet very relatable and riveting. It is a fun twist to the work-from-home culture that we all have embraced because of the nationwide lockdown. With this show, we have presented one such WFH scenario where the court/legal proceedings of cases of lesser importance have moved online via zoom calls. There are moments in the show that you relate to, as well as make you laugh out loud. Wakaalat From Home is a lighthearted take on the new normal that we have to adapt to. I am sure the audiences will enjoy watching the series on Amazon Prime Video as much as we enjoyed creating it- in the middle of the lockdown!

