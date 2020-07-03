Kubbra Sait Cherishes Good Old Memories Of Her Partying With 'gin And Joy' All Around

Kubbra Sait recently explored her photo archives and posted a beautiful picture of her enjoying at a party. In this picture, she is seen wearing a teal coloured dress. The beautifully layered ruffles on her dress complimented her look.

She is seen carrying a bottle of drink in her hand and donning a wide smile as she is captured candidly while dancing with a friend. Not to miss her gorgeous naturally curled hair that makes her look even more stunning. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Found this picture in the archives. There was gin and joy all under one roof.” (sic) Fans in huge number commented on the picture and remembered the good old times before the pandemic outbreak.

Kubbra Sait is an avid traveller and has been using this lockdown period to share several throwback pictures from her travel ventures. She has also been sharing regular updates with her fans and letting them know what she has been up to during the lockdown period. Kubbra Sait is currently spending her time at home along with her adorable cat, Shifu.

Kubbra Sait's first salon visit post quarantine

In the recent past, Kubbra Sait finally made a salon visit after four months. The actor shared glimpses of pampering herself. In one of her posts, she shared a video where she talked about getting a manicure. In the post, she wrote, "Deep Moisturising manicure baybee".

Kubbra also shared a selfie where she was seen sporting a mask and getting her hair washed. In the caption of this post, she shared her excitement on getting her hair washed by someone else. She wrote, "Getting my hair washed by someone else after 4 months". She also added a few emojis in the post. Take a look at the post here.

Furthermore, the actor also shared a video where she is seen getting her hair styled. In the video, Kubbra is seen sitting on a chair as her stylist blow-dries her hair. She is seen sporting a white top in the picture. She captioned the video and wrote, "Lord! The little things that I now feel were bigger than what they felt like. No, I have nowhere to go. I just felt I needed more love than usual today".

