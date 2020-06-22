Kubbra Sait Says She Has A ‘karmic Connection’ With Amrish Puri; See Her Post Here

Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait on Monday shared a photo of late actor Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. She said that she has some kind of a 'karmic connection with him'. Read on to know more details:

Kubbra Sait says she has a ‘karmic connection’ with Amrish Puri

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait is fairly active on social media. On June 22, 2020, as it is the birth anniversary of Late Amrish Puri, Kubbra Sait took to her official Instagram account to share a heart-melting post for the evergreen actor. She put up three monochromic pictures of Amrish Puri smiling and gave the picture a very warm caption.

Her caption read, “Dear Amrish,

Some karmic connection I have with you. It’s bizarre. It’s also real. It’s rare, I don’t share this love with people alive. I want to hear your stories even if someone’s been luckier than I to have spent a moment with you or in your aura.

Happy Birthday loved one... wherever you are. 🌈😊🌈”.

As she put up the post, it became quite popular and garnered fans' attention quickly. The post received more than 16,000 likes in no-time. Fans spammed the comment section of her post by wishing the late actor/

Amrish Puri was one of India's most influential actors. The actor had a very successful acting career, which spanned over 3 decades. From 1967 to 2005, Amrish Puri acted in a total of 450 movies. Amrish Puri was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a rare kind of blood cancer. He had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to the Hinduja hospital on December 27, 2004.

His rare condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain. Soon after that, Amrish Puri slipped into a coma shortly before his death, which happened at around 7:30 a.m on January 12, 2005. Amrish Puri’s body was brought to his residence for people to pay their last respects, and his funeral was on January 13, 2005 at Shivaji Park crematorium.

