Kubbra Sait Reveals Name Of Her Favourite Film, Describes It As 'twisted' And 'rare'

During the current lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities are nominating each other for fun challenges on social media. Recently actor Kubbra Sait was a part of one such challenge where she was asked about her favourite film. Kubbra Sait accepted the challenge and revealed one of her favourite films on her Instagram along with a poster of the film.

Kubbra Sait's favourite film stars Jude Law & Julia Roberts

Kubbra Sait was nominated in the challenge by Indian film producer Jay Shewakramani. Kubbra Sait revealed that the Hollywood romantic drama Closer is one of her favourite films. She shared a poster of the film and also praised the film with a short review in the caption.

In the caption, Kubbra Sait said that the film is very twisted and the story of the film is also very rare. She praised the performances by the actors in the film. The actor captioned the post as, “A film so twisted. A story so rare. And awh my gwad... incredible performances. Gah!” She also thanked Jay Shewakramani for nominating her in the challenge.

She further tagged actor Saqib Saleem and Tahira Kashyap to accept the challenge. The challenge involves selecting 10 films, one film a day that have greatly influenced one’s taste in films.

In the caption of the post, Kubbra Sait further added, Thank you @jayshewakramani for this. Let’s ask you @saqibsaleem tell us your all time favourite film with poster plizzz. Sorry Saqi, you on it already... so... please pass the baton on @tahirakashyap 😘 ————— Thanks @jayshewakramani I’ve been given the task of choosing 10 films, one film a day that have greatly influenced my taste in films. No explanations. Just the poster. Every day, I will ask someone to do the same."

About Closer

The American romantic drama Closer is written by Patrick Marber. The movie is based on his much-acclaimed 1997 play of the same name. The plot of the film is based on the lives of two couples. The film is helmed by Mike Nichols and features a strong star cast of Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Clive Owen in pivotal roles. The film went on to win several awards and accolades over the world.

Kubbra Sait’s movies

Kubbra Sait gained immense popularity after playing Kukoo in the Netflix original series Sacred Games. She has also featured in movies like Sultan, Gully Boy, Ready, etc. Kubbra Sait was last seen in the Voot’s original series Illegal. Her performance in the series was praised by audiences and critics alike.

