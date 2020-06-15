Qyuki's Samir Bangara's Dies In Road Accident, AR Rahman, Kubbra Sait & Others Mourn Loss

Co-founder and Managing Director of Qyuki Digital Media, Samir Bangara passed away on Sunday. The entrepreneur died in a road accident when his superbike collided with a truck near Haloli in Manor on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. He was aged 45 and is credited for making the career of numerous people in the entertainment industry. Bollywood celebrities like Armaan Malik, Vishal Dadlani, AR Rahman and many others took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Samir.

Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani took to his Twitter handle and expressed his grief. He wrote how the two had been friends for a long time and how heartbroken he is upon hearing the tragic news. The musician also wrote how Samir had helped many people build their careers out of nothing. Check out the tweet below.

Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain.



Much love & strength to the family. 🙏🏼



2020, enough please! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

AR Rahman

Samir Bangara had co-founded Qyuki along with Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman. AR Rahman took to his social media handles and mourned the loss of his friend. AR expressed how devastated he was upon hearing the news and he offered condolences to the family and loved ones of Samir Bangara.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait too took to her Twitter handle and mourned over the loss. The actor expressed how devastated she is upon hearing the tragic news. She offered condolences to the family and friends of the Samir. Check out the tweet below.

What? This is devastating.

Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara

May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart.

💔 pic.twitter.com/RsZ99cazZ2 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 14, 2020

Armaan Malik

Singer Armaan Malik too offered his condolences to the family and friends of Samir Bangara. Armaan expressed how shocked and heartbroken he was after hearing the tragic news. The singer wrote that Samir was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other.

Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family... — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur too took to his social media handle and expressed his grief over the tragic news. The filmmaker expressed how shocked he was when he heard the tragic news of Samir’s death. Moreover, Shekhar Kapur wrote that Samir was a friend, a colleague, an advisor and someone who was always there for people. Shekhar wrote that Samir Bangara will be missed by him and by everyone whose life he had touched.

Still reeling in shock over passing of Sameer Bangara. Right what’s most important is his very loving family. But thank you everyone for your condolences. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 14, 2020

Friend colleague co founder advisor , was always there for you. Will miss you. Just as everyone whose life you touched will. RIP #SamirBangara @MyQyuki https://t.co/6tTEPIfoho — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 14, 2020

Aditi Singh Sharma

Indian playback singer, Aditi Singh Sharma too offered her condolences. She expressed how shocked she was upon hearing the news. She remembered how Samir Bangara had built numerous people's careers from nothing.

Just heard the terrible news of @samirbangara passing away, I literally cannot believe it. He was such a nice guy, fit, young, well spoken, helpful & has built so many successful careers,I am shocked. My deepest condolences & strength to his family & everyone at @MyQyuki 🙏#rip pic.twitter.com/w8p7l1mALD — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) June 14, 2020

