Kubbra Sait Does Not Know Where Her Next Paycheque Is Coming From

Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her portrayal of the transgender character, Kukoo in Sacred Games. Lately, the actor is posting a lot of pictures of herself, posing in scenic Irish locations. But when asked about them by a daily portal, Sait reportedly said it was for the shoot of an international web series and not for vacation.

Kubbra Sait on her next project, paycheque and Coronavirus lockdown

Kubbra Sait clarified in a news interview that, she is in Ireland for the shoot of an international web series which she is a part of. However, with the Coronavirus lockdown, the shoot has been cancelled and she is stuck with no projects in hand. When asked about the series, she teasingly replied to search for the biggest production in Ireland right now. The answer came out to be Foundation.

Kubbra Sait had reportedly given four months to the shoot of this new web series. She revealed that she knew the project was going to take up a lot of her time and hence did not engage in other projects back home (India). But now that the web series's shoot has been cancelled, she is reportedly left with no project in hand. She added she did not know where her next paycheque was coming from.

The production of Kubbra Sait's international web series was reportedly stalled from four to eight weeks and now 12 weeks. The Scared Games actor said it would have helped if she had live events to attend. But with the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, this road seems to be closed as of now.

Kubbra Sait has returned to India on March 13 from Ireland. She reportedly revealed that she had been anxious about being quarantined on arriving in India after hearing sad stories from other people in the same situation. However, her temperature was recorded at the Mumbai airport after which she was asked to go. But still, the actor reportedly revealed she has confined herself to self-isolation and has restricted her going out as much as possible.

List of Kubbra Sait's movies

Kubbra Sait has also acted in films besides being a part of the Sacred Games cast. She was seen in movies like Sultan, Jawani Janemaan, Gully Boy, Jodi Breakers and Ready. However, besides this international web series, nothing about Kubbra Sait's upcoming projects are known.

