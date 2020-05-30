Reel Life Villain To Real Life Hero: Facts About Sonu Sood Fans Probably Didn’t Know

Sonu Sood shot to fame in 1999 when he was first introduced to Tamil language films with Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. However, apart from being known for his on-screen work, there are a lot of facts about the actor that fans are probably not aware of. Here are some facts you didn’t know about the reel life villain Sonu Sood.

Lesser-known facts about Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was born to Shakti Sood and Saroj Sood. While his father had a cloth shop in Moga called Bombay Cloth House, his mother is was a professor. The star reportedly always wanted to become an actor, however, his mother wanted him to grow up and do some good work and become a big man. So, Sonu was sent to Nagpur to do engineering.

He then became an electronics engineer but still, the urge to be a hero did not leave him. The Dabangg actor was married to Sonali Sood at a very early age of 23 years, before being introduced in the film industry. The couple now has two sons named Ishan and Ayaan.

According to IMDB reports, Sonu Sood played the role of Indian superhero Naag Raj (Pralay) in a TV commercial. The advertisement was shot back in 1997, before his debut film. The TV commercial was to promote the TV series. Sonu Sood also struggled to get projects as he was an outsider. Reportedly, he lived in a flat with 5-6 people. After tons of rejection, one day Sonu got a call that he was selected for the South Indian film, as per reports.

The Jodhaa Akbar actor started working in Bollywood films, post marking his name in regional films. His debut film in Bollywood was Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Here, Sonu played the role of Bhagat Singh. However, later in 2010, Sonu Sood gained wide recognition from his character Chhedi Singh in Dabangg. Apart from the professional front, Sonu Sood reportedly loves playing the guitar. He also has learned kickboxing. Being a fitness freak, the Shootout at Wadala actor also enjoys spending hours in the gym.

