Kubbra Sait Is A 'Sunshine Girl' On A Sunny Beach In Her Latest Photos

The latest 'sunshine girl' on the block is none other than Kubbra Sait. In her latest post on Instagram, the actor shared a two-paneled image of herself spending some time on a beach in Spain with the sun shining from the back. Donning what could be a two-piece bikini, the actor made a funny face in the picture.

Kubbra Sait's Instagram - Love, from Spain

If you are missing an exotic vacation, or simply lounging on a beach, then Kubbra Sait's photos are enough to give you a huge sense of wanderlust and FOMO. The Sacred Games actor is currently on a vacation in Spain and has shared snippets of her stay at the picturesque part of the Canary Islands. The actor is leaving no chance to explore the island of Fuerteventura, Spain.

In her latest update from her Spanish travel diary, Kubbra is seen lounging on a sunny beach. She captioned the photo as 'Sunshine Girl'. The actor posted a two-panelled image where she was pouting in one and making a huge smiley face in another. The photo is tagged to Barceló Castillo Beach Resort.

In her previous posts, the Ready actor posted about her dinner at a restaurant with actor Martin McDougall and Star Girl director Jennifer Phang. The actor was spotted at Mi Casa Restaurante. If Kubbra Sait's Instagram posts are anything to go by then one can say that time in Spain seems to be full of excitement and fun. Previously the actor was in Malta, wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming American TV series.

Kubbra Sait's rise to stardom

Kubbra Sait was first seen in Salman Khan starrer Ready in 2011. She then went on to appear in cameo or supporting roles in films like Sultan, Gully Boy, and the latest being Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She came into the spotlight for portraying the role of a transgender Kuckoo in Netflix's Sacred Games.

She is slated to star in a supporting role in the upcoming Apple TV+'s new sci-fi show Foundation. She will play the role of Phara. The series is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation series. The series will premiere in late 2021.

