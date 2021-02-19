Kubbra Sait Shares Hardik Pandya's Rags To Riches Story, Calls His Journey 'inspiring'

On February 18, 2021, Kubbra Sait shared a video of Hardik Pandya where the latter's life story, from rags to riches, is being shown. The video was one that Pandya had himself shared a little while back, and putting up the same, the actor called Pandya an 'inspiration'. The clip begins with a young Pandya saying that he and his brother wanted to be like the famous cricket duo, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, and represent India at an international level.

The video then cuts to Pandya and his brother after they had attained their fame through cricket. It shows them at International games, playing alongside some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. The clip also shows Pandya with his wife and son living the life he had always dreamed of.

Also read: Natasa Stankovic Is All Smiles As Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse Of Bedtime With Son Agastya

Kubbra Sait compliments Hardik Pandya

Also read: Hardik Pandya Takes Pride In Training Despite Axar Patel's Selection, Fans Laud Unity

Don’t ever underestimate the power of your dreams. Blessed and grateful 🙏 #IPLAuction always reminds me of just how far we’ve come 💪 pic.twitter.com/LYL1BeOfrN — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 18, 2021

When Pandya had shared the video himself, he said that one should never underestimate the power of one's dreams and aspirations. He further said that IPL auctions had always reminded him of just how far he and his brother had reached in life. Pandya’s fans were very appreciative of the story he had shared and said that it was inspirational to them as well.

Also read: Hardik Pandya And Krunal Pandya Set To Overtake MI Mentor Sachin Tendulkar In IPL

Inspiration 🙌🏻❤️ big brother .. Always praying for you ❤️💪🏼 Believe — Mandeep Singh Dahiya (@dahiyamandeep18) February 18, 2021

Love you bro 💝

You are a rockstar

Your journey is awesome

You are too good yarrr

I am biggest fan of your 💝💝#jasminBhasin — Neha Koshti (@KoshtiNeha2) February 18, 2021

Many fans said that he was their "hero" who is an example of how hard work and determination perseveres. Others said that Hardik Pandya did everything with style and that his rise to fame was also a statement. Fans also said that they got hope from him, hope to better themselves. Some fans also expressed their love and devotion to the cricket star. Mumbai Indians fans said that he was one of the best additions to the team and that he was the person whom the team was relying on.

Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait is all set to turn a new dream into reality so it does not sound surprising that she was looking for inspiration. Sait is all set to turn into an author with the release of her memoir hitting stores soon. The memoir will document her life and struggles as well as her career in Bollywood.

Also read: Hardik Pandya Calls Son Agastya 'Water Baby' After Fun Time At Chennai Hotel Poolside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.