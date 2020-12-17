Kubbra Sait Shares Glimpse Of Dinner Steak As She Enjoys Her 'date Night' In Ireland

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait recently took to Instagram to share a picture from her 'date night'. The photo was uploaded to Kubbra Sait's Instagram handle on December 17, 2020. The actor has shared a glimpse of the dinner from 1826 Adare, a renowned Irish restaurant. She tagged the restaurant's official Instagram handle to the caption and appreciated the food and services. Here is the post from Kubbra Sait's date night.

Kubbra Sait's Instagram Post

Kubbra Sait's date night in Ireland turns out to be an unforgettable experience for the actor who shared a glimpse of the steak she had for dinner. The piece of steak was garnished with chopped veggies and green leafy ingredients on top. Bits of walnut were also used to add nutritional value to the dish, that according to the actor's caption was just "as delicious as the dessert". Kubbra Sait's photos from Instagram have been centred around Ireland lately, where the actor is enjoying a vacation. She added compliments for 1826 Adare, the restaurant that she was in for the date, expressing that it was the place for one to find "love and dinner".

Reactions to the Post

As reactions to the lip-smacking steak, fans expressed that the dish looked "really delicious". Some of them inquired if the piece was a prime rib, while some fans were confused if the dish was even non-vegetarian because of the aesthetic garnishing added by 1826 Adare. The restaurant, as mentioned in its official Instagram account's bio, is known for "cooking and serving elegant comfort food". A fan hinted towards the fact that the piece was quite big, and that Kubbra Sait could not have finished it alone. In a way, they expressed curiosity about knowing who the actor's date was because Kubbra has not mentioned any names on the caption. According to Indian journalist Divya Johari, the food looked "amazing", and Kubbra is sure to have enjoyed a fine date night at the Irish restaurant.

The actor is spending her vacation in Ireland and occasionally posts glimpses from her experience on her Instagram account.

